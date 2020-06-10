Family of missing Unisa student pin hope on new police lead

Durban - The family of a second-year Unisa education student hope a new lead police have been following will bring an end to their two weeks of misery. Luyanda "Peace" Xolo, 23, was last seen leaving his Burnwood residence last Monday, but has been missing since then. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the investigation into Xolo’s disappearance was continuing. “SAPS Search and Rescue were called to search the area pointed out by the community, yet no trace of the missing person was found. "Police took three men in for questioning. These men were alleged to have been seen drinking with the missing student, and had taken his cellphone to his family.

"After questioning them, no further details could be ascertained regarding the missing person, who is still reported as missing. The men have been released due to lack of evidence against them,” she said.

Xolo’s mother, Gugu Xolo, said her son lived at her sister’s house in Burnwood with two other young people.

She said his learnership at the­ ­university required that he teach at a school while studying.

Xolo, of Margate, had been teaching at a private academy in oThongathi (Tongaat).

“The youngsters he lives with saw him leaving for the shops nearby with local boys on Monday. They never saw him return. That afternoon, when he didn’t come back, they began searching for him.

“We have found nothing. We have searched in the bushes. On Sunday we searched hospitals. Our family went out and our congregation also helped search hospitals on Sunday, but we have found nothing,” she said.

Daily News