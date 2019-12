Family of slain Durban businesswoman suspect a hit









File picture: Flickr Durban - The family of a Durban businesswoman shot dead at her home on Tuesday believes her murder was a hit. This according to a relative who said 33-year-old Nompumelelo Biyase, the owner of Zikandlela Metal Scrap Yard near New Germany, had been shot four times in the head. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the shooting was unknown and no arrests had been made. Gwala said KwaDabeka police were investigating a murder after Biyase was attacked in E Section. “She was shot at 6.45am on Tuesday morning. She was shot in the head and died at hospital,” Gwala said.

Biyase’s older sister, Nobuhle, said that while the family believed the shooting was a hit, they could not speculate on who might have been motivated to kill her.

Nompumelelo Biyase, the owner of Zikandlela Metal Scrap Yard near New Germany, was shot four times in the head





“She was the target, it’s clear. Her wallet and car keys were next to her as she lay on the ground after she was shot and nothing was taken.”

She said they had all been asleep in their family home in KwaDabeka when shots rang out in he yard.

“We never saw who did this to her. When we heard the shots and walked outside the house we found her lying on the floor near the garage in a pool of blood. She was about to get into her car and go to work. Her 8-year-old son was at home and he also saw his mother lying there lifeless,” she said.

Nobuhle said Biyase had owned her metal scrap yard business for more than 10 years.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, Gwala said a 33-year-old woman died in hospital after she was stabbed outside Montclair Mall.

“A case of murder is being investigated by Montclair SAPS. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene,” Gwala said.

Daily News