Family of slain Durban jockey commend police









HUGHES Dharampal had just turned 20 when he was killed. Durban - THE family of slain Phoenix jockey Hughes Dharampal have commended police for the way they have handled the investigation. Alfred Matimane, 34, is accused of killing 20-year-old Hughes at the Turffontein racecourse in 2017. Hughes’ charred remains were found at a Johannesburg dump site five days after he went missing. Last Thursday, Matimane lost his bid in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, to have his confession statement to the police ruled inadmissible. The statement details that the murder was committed in self-defence but does not say what caused the altercation between the two men.

Language was another topic of contention, as the defence argued that the investigating officer in the case spoke isiZulu while Matimane spoke sePedi.

Hughes’s father, Ashwin Dharampal, said the magistrate’s ruling, that the confession could stand as evidence, showed that police were clinical in taking down his confession.

He said the ruling was a victory because it meant that the court found that the confession was legally obtained.

“We have been blessed that the investigation was handled well. We have seen many cases where people walk free.

“We thank God that justice has been done,” said Dharampal.

He said the family were very sure that their son’s alleged killer would not walk free.

“We are elated for the ruling and we are also relieved.

“The horrific manner in which my son was killed stays with me all the time,” he said.

It is alleged that Hughes’ limp body was put into a bathtub and dragged to the car park, where Matimane had his car parked, and loaded into the boot, apparently without anyone noticing.

The car was apparently driven out of the racecourse, without security checking the boot.

Dharampal described his son as someone who produced distinctions at school and one who had just one dream: to become a champion jockey.

“He was academically brilliant, therefore the loss is even harder to bear and to make sense of.”

Matimane is due back in court tomorrow, when CCTV footage of his movements and those of Hughes on the day will come under the spotlight.

