Verulam residents gather outside court seeking justice for Seelan Pillay, who was allegedly burned to death by police and others. In front is his mother Veeramah and on thr left is the eldest brother Roger. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE family of slain former naval officer Seelan Pillay have expressed happiness at the denial of bail yesterday to five men accused of his murder. Rodgers Pillay, Seelan’s older brother, said justice had been served when Magistrate L Dube said it would not be in the interests of justice to release the men on bail.

As soon as Dube announced her decision, family and friends of the five men - brothers Anben and Sugendran Chinsamy, Sathasiven Reddy, and Phoenix police officers Theagen Naidoo and Triston Pillay - walked out of the courtroom while others wept, upset and angry at the decision.

Rodgers, however, was ecstatic at the announcement. “We really got what we wanted: truth and justice,” he said. Family and friends of Pillay had constantly demonstrated outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, carrying placards declaring that the men should not get bail.

Last month, the Daily News reported that Pillay had allegedly been beaten, doused with petrol, and then set alight, over a grass-cutting machine that he allegedly stole.

Rodgers said he hoped the investigating officer, Zimisele Hlophe, would be able to get more information on the matter before the next hearing and thanked him for the investigation thus far.

In announcing her decision, Dube noted the various arguments that had been put forward by defence attorney Chris Gounden and prosecutor NS Mngadi, and said she was of the view that the men should not be released.

Mngadi argued that the men acted with a common purpose when Pillay was set on fire, even though the two officers were not around at the time and had dropped him off before he was assaulted by the brothers.

The men are set to make their next appearance on July 17.

Daily News