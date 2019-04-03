File photo

Durban - THE girlfriend of one of the two men convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Durban travel agency accountant on Monday had an anxiety attack soon after the sentencing in the Durban High Court. Ayanda Dlamini, 29, and Sipho Golden Mbhele, 33, both of uMlazi, had pleaded not guilty to killing Royal Travel Agency senior accountant Hoosen Dhoda and to the possession of an illegal firearm.

Acting Judge Naresh Bhikha convicted the two men on Friday and had commended the police and the State for their hard work and having proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said the appropriate sentence for the murder was a life imprisonment term and sentenced Mbhele to an additional 20 years for illegal possession of a firearm. Dlamini was sentenced to a further 15 years for the same charge and six months for attempted robbery.

The sentences would run concurrently with life imprisonment.

Afterwards outside court, Mbhele’s girlfriend, who did not want to be named, had to receive first aid after suffering an anxiety attack. She was battling to breathe.

The woman lay on the floor, shaking and she could not talk. She was given water, while bystanders used pieces of paper to fan her face.

Relatives of the two men said they were all shaken and described the sentence as being harsh.

One relative said Mbhele had been out on bail since 2016, and they had not expected such a hefty sentence.

Dlamini had been in custody since his arrest in 2016.

It was one of the biggest search operations for the men who were described to the police as “well-dressed” men who had shot and killed a senior accountant at the Royal Travel Agency on Problem Mkhize (Cowey) Road in August 2016.

It is believed that a staff member on the upper floor saw the men enter the agency and thought they were customers. When she saw the firearm she screamed. Dhoda entered the office and tried to disarm one of them. He was shot dead in the scuffle.

The premises were closed off while police detectives combed the scene and viewed CCTV footage.

Members of the National Intervention Unit and a private security company had worked tirelessly in uMlazi following leads as they searched for the suspects.

The acting provincial police commissioner at the time Major-General Bhekinkosi Langa commended the partnership between the security agency and the police, which led to the arrest of four men.

Two of four men arrested were metro police officers, Bonokwakhe Magubane and Sandile Dlamini, who later turned State witness resulting in the charges against them being dropped.

Magubane had told the court he had received a phone call from a colleague, Dlamini, asking him if he would be able to transport two of his friends to town. He said it was agreed that Magubane would be paid R300 for his services.

The State argued that on August 1, 2016, Magubane took Mbhele and Dlamini to the Berea area. Mbhele and Dlamini proceeded on foot to the Royal Travel Agency with the intention of robbing it, while Magubane waited in the car to ensure a quick getaway.

Evidence from State witnesses was that Mbhele pulled the trigger.

Judge Bhikha found Mbhele’s alibi to be false beyond a reasonable doubt, especially after he was identified by one of the workers in the identification parade.

Mbhele claimed he was in Warwick Avenue in the city centre at the time.

He said both Mbhele and Dlamini had acted in common purpose and as seen in the CCTV footage shown in court, they were together until the end.

He said although the murder weapon was not found, the defence did not contest evidence that a firearm was used.

He said the State had relied on the evidence of an accomplice, a single witness and the video footage to prove its case.

Senior State advocate Noxolo Dube had argued that Magubane had given clear and honest answers and that he was a reliable witness.

Dhoda’s family did not attend the trial and did not comment at the time of publication.

Daily News