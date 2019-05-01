Bryce Buis drowned while spear fishing at Cape Vidal in St Lucia.

Durban - An eManzimtoti family will be scattering flowers on the ocean tomorrow in memory of a relative who died on Saturday while spearfishing at Cape Vidal in St Lucia. Ronnie Buis, a relative, said spear-fisherman Bryce Buis would have celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

Jan Hoffman, the National Sea Rescue Institute St Lucia station commander, said the duty crew had responded to a call of a free-dive spearfisherman going missing off Cape Vidal.

“We rendezvoused with the crew of a dive boat who confirmed that Buis had been located deceased and recovered after reportedly drowning,” Hoffman said.

The Mtubatuba police have since opened an inquest docket.

Buis, of Pietermaritzburg, was an engineer with the KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

Teniele Lee Son, his sister, said “he was the most precious son, brother and father there ever was”.

Pat Wilmot McMillan invited all his friends to bring flowers and meet at Baggies Beach at 10am today.

“The aim is to fill the ocean with as many flowers as possible so that Bryce will know just how much he was loved. To those of you with surf boards, paddle boards and paddle skis, please bring them with you so that we can get the flowers as far out as possible. There is also the option of casting them off the rocks,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

On Facebook, message of condolences were streaming in for Buis, a father of two.

Darren Halse said: “After 30 years of knowing him, it is with a very heavy heart and tearful eyes that I have to say goodbye. The past few days have been very hard to comprehend. Rest easy my bru, and know that we have nothing but fond memories of you, which we will never forget.”

Marius Ferreira described Buis as having lungs like a dolphin and a heart of gold. He said Buis taught him the beauty of “diving the Transkei”.

