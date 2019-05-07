Romano Naidoo

Durban - THE mother of Romano Naidoo says he will appeal against his sentence. Rachel Naidoo said the sentences of life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery and five years for the illegal possession of a gun her son was handed in the Durban High Court last week were too harsh, especially since he had killed Manishvar Ramraj in self-defence.

Rachel said she was equally unhappy with how her son had been portrayed by Ramraj’s family.

“I am very disappointed with the outcome of the sentencing. My son is not that type of person. The only mistake he made was denying what happened,” she said.

Ramraj was found dead in his bedroom at his grandmother’s Brookdale house in Phoenix, Durban, with a bullet wound to his head in April 2013.

When Naidoo was arrested in 2013, he told police he had been chatting to Ramraj on Mxit (free instant messaging application) before the murder, and was under the impression he was chatting to a woman.

When the two met, Naidoo found Ramraj wearing a lacy negligee.

He said he warned Ramraj not to come any closer to him, and shot him when he continued to advance.

Evidence heard in court suggested that Ramraj was kneeling or crouching when he was shot, and not advancing.

Naidoo was linked to the murder through a cellphone stolen from Ramraj, which he had sold, as well as the gun, to which he led police officers.

Ramraj’s family have denied he was a cross-dresser and said the negligee found on him was not his.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Rachel Naidoo said her son told them exactly what had happened on the day of the murder when he was first arrested, but she could not share those details.

She said the Ramraj family made it seem like Naidoo had taken advantage of Ramraj, when in fact there were rumours that he was a cross-dresser.

“My son went in there unsuspecting. If he had gone there to rob and kill, why would he leave the other cellphone in the house? He (Ramraj) was not robbed of much; it makes no sense,” she said.

What she knew from her son was that there had been a struggle between himself and Ramraj.

“He never intended for this to happen, but it also could have been him dead. We don’t know how many people he (Ramraj) was misleading on Mxit,” said Rachel.

Daily News