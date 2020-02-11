Family want justice for LGBTQ activist's gruesome murder









MVUYISI Mabhuda Moguda, 30, appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of a budding musician, killed in a suspected homophobic attack. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THE family of a slain uMlazi LGBTQ activist say they were still trying to come to terms with the death of another relative, who was murdered in 2016, and whose murder has not been solved. The mood was sombre on Monday when the Daily News visited the home of Lindokuhle Cele, stabbed in an alleged homophobic attack last Thursday. Cele, 23, a well-known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTI) activist and musician, was stabbed three times outside a butchery, in full view of several people, in uMlazi. He was taken to hospital where he later died. Zondeni Cele, said her grandson’s death had opened old wounds that had not healed.

She was speaking to a Social Development Department delegation led by MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who came to offer condolences yesterday, soon after Mvuyisi Moguda, 30, appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court charged with Cele’s murder.

Zondeni Cele said her grandson’s death was a shock that reminded them of the loss of her youngest grandson, Sibusiso Zondi, who was just 19 when he was murdered.

“He was hacked with an axe not far from our home. He was walking to the shops with his friend in March 2016. We were still trying to come to terms with his death and now this.

“Lindokuhle’s death is even harder because we never got justice for Sibusiso,” she said.

She said a suspect was arrested for Sibusiso’s murder, but the man was out in a few days.

She appealed to Khoza to assist her family in ensuring that her family get justice.

“Please help us in ensuring that my grandson’s killers are convicted. Criminals are terrorising our family because they know that there is no one to protect us. We are a family in severe pain and are victims of crime.

“Nothing would console us more than to see justice for both Sibusiso and Lindokuhle,” she said.

Moguda showed no remorse at his court appearance.

The case was adjourned to next Monday for a formal bail application.

Outside court, Khoza urged people not to discriminate against people for their sexual orientation.

“He was stabbed three times in the spinal cord and once in the eye, and the knife was left stuck in the eye.

“This shows his attacker had absolute anger against homosexuals. We are not going to take anything less than life imprisonment because this was a gruesome act,” she said.

Daily News