Constable Sithembiso Innocent Nhleko is alleged to have walked into Ekhombe police station and fired three shots, killing Sergeant Malusi Thokazi Sibisi (pictured) on May 24.

Durban - The family of the Nkandla sergeant allegedly shot dead by his subordinate last month have described his alleged killer as an animal who should be kept behind bars. Constable Sithembiso Innocent Nhleko is alleged to have walked into Ekhombe police station and fired three shots, killing Sergeant Malusi Thokazi Sibisi, 43, on May 24.

Nhleko made his first appearance in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on May 27, when the matter was adjourned for him to make his formal bail application tomorrow.

On May 24, the day of the incident, Nhleko called in sick when due to report for duty that afternoon.

It is alleged that off-duty officers who lived near the police station had gathered and were drinking near the police station. Sibisi went across to ask them to keep the noise down and found 30-year-old Nhleko, who was supposedly sick, among them.

Before returning to the police station, Sibisi is alleged to have taken a picture of the constable being merry with his colleagues. Nhleko also left the party and a few minutes later gunshots rang out from inside the police station.

It is alleged that Nhleko said something in isiZulu to Sibisi before opening fire. He fired three shots with his service pistol before throwing the gun down on the counter. He was then arrested.

Sibisi was buried on Saturday. His brother Buza Sibisi said the funeral was dignified, with his brother’s bosses and colleagues present. He said the family felt Nhleko did not deserve any mercy and should not be granted bail tomorrow. If convicted, they wanted him sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police watchdog Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that on the day of the shooting, Nhleko, who was drunk, walked into the police station and had an argument with his commander, after which he allegedly shot him in the head.

Daily News