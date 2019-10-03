Pemba the Olive Ridley Turtle. South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR).

Durban - USHAKA Sea World and marine scientists have bid their final goodbyes to Pemba the Olive Ridley turtle. After 14 months and 21 727 messages, Pemba’s satellite tag stopped transmitting south of the Liberian coastline.

She was the first Olive Ridley turtle to have had a satellite tag attached to her shell and to be released off the South African coast. The tag allowed scientists to track her journey through GPS co-ordinates. Pemba was released into the ocean in March 2018 at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park World Heritage Site. She was admitted to the Two Oceans Aquarium turtle rehabilitation and release programme after a boat-based tour operator found her floating in Table Bay Harbour in December 2014.

According to the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), Pemba had a fracture on the side of her shell, presumably from a boat propeller strike. Surgery was performed and the fracture wired together. Treatment continued at the Two Oceans Aquarium until September 2016, when Pemba was moved to uShaka Sea World.

Olive Ridley turtles feed mainly on crustaceans and she could not be released until she could dive deep enough to find food. “Wherever Pemba went, she helped us to understand more about these elusive animals. This knowledge will help us to care for them in their ocean realm,” Colette Bodenstaff of SAAMBR said.