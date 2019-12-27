Farewell to top Durban Metro cops as retirement calls









From left, Captain Robbie Mahabeer, Inspector Rita Naidu and Inspector Johan Boshoff said farewell to their colleagues, after each served more than 36 years at eThekwini Metro police. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THREE eThekwini Metro police officers, with more than 100 years of experience among them, hung up their caps for good earlier this week. The officers were honoured for their decades of service to the city, at a special ceremony, this week. The officers said they had joined the police in the early 1980s because they felt it was their life’s calling. Inspector Rita Naidu, who has been working in the force for 38 years, said she would miss the job. She started her career in 1981, at the former Durban City Police, as a traffic warden, the only role open to women in those days. “My dad was a bit worried, as I was a very timid person and coming into an environment like this was tough. He was upset because a friend of ours, who was a policeman, was killed,” Naidu said. The 60-year-old said she had persevered and pointed out that death could come at any time, for anyone.

Naidu, who lives in Chatsworth, said one of the highlights of her career was when she helped to deliver a baby boy, at King Dinizulu Park (formerly Louis Botha Park), in the Central Business District, in the 1980s. Lowlights included the political bombings during the period. “We had some hectic times,” she said.

Naidu said the job had strengthened her mentally to deal with life’s challenges. The mother of one said she now planned to visit her son, Preshen, because she had not been able to spend much time with him while she was working. She also plans to go bungee jumping. But she will miss the chance to help the public and make a difference. “I loved it,” Naidu said.

Inspector Johan Boshoff also has plans to keep himself busy, running a lodge in the Western Cape. Boshoff, 60, joined the police force in 1983, after completing his army service. He said it was a natural fit because his brother also worked in the traffic department. He said the 36 years he had spent in the police force had been “a big learning curve”.

The father of three said the police force had taught him a lot about discipline. He said discipline had helped him when he decided to start bodybuilding and he lost 20kg to weigh in at a slender 85kg.

Boshoff has plans to go and work at his son in-law’s lodge in George, in the Western Cape. “I’m gonna enjoy life and take it slow,” Boshoff said.

For Robbie Mahabeer, 60, life in the slow lane is not for him. He will be helping communities to protect themselves, by teaching them combat training. Mahabeer who has been an officer for 39 years and seven months, said he felt “mixed emotions” on his retirement, as he would miss contributing to the upliftment of the Durban community. Mahabeer said the highlight of his career was that he was honest and never corrupt.

“I never faulted at that,” he said.

He joined the force in 1980, during the height of apartheid, and was happy to see transformation within the police force, over the years.

Time has also resulted in a change in crimes. He said in the 1980s, pick-pocketing and chain-snatching were rife. Today, murder, rape and human trafficking were the more common crimes, Mahabeer said.

Deputy head of Metro Police, Sibonelo Mchunu said the force was losing a lot of experience with their retirement. Mchunu said the officers had seen many changes, as the police force lost members due to resignations and death over the years.

He said management appreciated the fact that the three had spent their entire careers with the force.

