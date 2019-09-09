Some of the firearms seized by police. Picture by SAPS.

Durban- Seven firearms have been taken off the streets of KwaZulu-Natal during police raids in the province. A number of police operations were conducted to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms and other criminal activities on Sunday.

These operations led to the seizure of a total of seven firearms and ammunition that could be linked to several crimes including a case of murder on a farm in Howick.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested by Umhlali police officers after he was found with a pistol with two rounds of ammunition in his possession at Shayamoya.

He was taken to Umhlali police station and charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He will appear at the KwaDukuza Magistrates court on Monday.

Mbele said another arrest was made by Bellair police after a suspect was found with a revolver and a knife in his possession.

He was arrested and charged for being in illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

"Ndwedwe police recovered a bag with two pistols and 11 rounds of ammunition. Police officers were conducting an operation on the P100 highway when they spotted two males who were carrying a bag. The men dropped the bag and fled into the bushes on foot when approached by police. Police searched the bag and found two firearms with 11 rounds of ammunition,"Mbele said.

Police officers in Ntambanana were working in the Heatonville area when they heard gunshots.

Mbele said they proceeded to the area and found three carcasses of antelopes.

"Police searched for the suspects who fled the area and recovered a shotgun with three rounds of ammunition left behind by the suspects. A case of illegal hunting was opened at Ntambanana police station for investigation,"she said.

Another police raid was held at a farm in Lions River where two firearms were seized from two men who were patrolling the farm.

"This was after an unknown man was found dead inside the farm. A cow carcass, knives, bags and pliers were found a few meters from the deceased. A case of murder was opened at Howick police station for investigation. Investigations are being conducted to determine the circumstances around the murder,"Mbele said.

Daily News



