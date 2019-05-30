Durban - Newly-appointed KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu wants an electronic filing system to be installed at health facilities across the province. This will alleviate patients waiting in queues for a long period of time before they receive medical attention.

During an unannounced visit to Northdale Hospital,on Thursday, Simelane Zulu expressed her discontent about how patient records are kept.

Her greatest concern was the procedure around admissions.

"We are still on paper admissions. When you look at how the system is actually done, it’s not convincing that we were able to deal with it thoroughly. The department had tried in the past two years to put in a new IT system but there were challenges. We are going to have a proper briefing in relation to that and see what else can be done,"she said.

Simelane Zulu said Northdale hospital might need renovations. She will get feedback from the department heads on what the plans are for this institution

“In this day and age, one of the things we need to be able to do better is to move towards a paperless society because it’s much quicker.It makes things much better rather than to have a clustered room full of papers. I will be doing a number of surprise visits to hospitals and clinics.

When asked about the lack of certain resources at Northdale Hospital – including beds and staff - which sometimes lead to congestion,Simelane Zungu responded by saying the department has serious challenges when it comes to finances.

"We are unable at any point to take a decision to extend the hospital or build another one, so you need to creatively work with what you have. We will go back with management and work on what the problem is, and find other ways of assisting.”she said.

Daily News