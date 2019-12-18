Mdu Nkosi, the IFP’s executive committee (Exco) member, said he was shocked by Pather’s death. Pather, 50, had worked in the city’s finance department. He was shot after being dropped off by a colleague. Paramedics said he died from a single bullet to the back of the head. No valuables were taken.
Nkosi said from what he knew, Pather was a strict, no-nonsense person. “It is so sad to lose dedicated officials,” he said. The fatal shooting last month of Ravindranth Ramdheen, 49, a municipal engineer at eThekwini Wastewater Phoenix Treatment Works, added to the climate of fear, he said.
Nkosi said he had never seen the municipality in such poor state, referring to the sewage spills, crime, corruption and whoonga addicts. “The situation in eThekwini has deteriorated to a point that it is the worst since 2006.”
Nicole Graham, DA Exco caucus leader, concurred with Nkosi about the fear within the municipality. “Although there is no tangible link yet to Colin Pather’s death and the recent controversies that have engulfed the city, there is tangible fear in the municipality. Earlier this year, municipal officials would come to meetings by themselves, but the situation has deteriorated so much that some officials now came in convoys filled with security guards.”