Fear stalks eThekwini council after slaying of finance official









Murdered: Colin Pather Durban - POLITICAL parties say a climate of fear pervades the eThekwini Municipality’s offices as everyone was still reeling from the death of municipal official Colin Pather who was shot dead outside his home in Shallcross last Thursday. Mdu Nkosi, the IFP’s executive committee (Exco) member, said he was shocked by Pather’s death. Pather, 50, had worked in the city’s finance department. He was shot after being dropped off by a colleague. Paramedics said he died from a single bullet to the back of the head. No valuables were taken. Nkosi said from what he knew, Pather was a strict, no-nonsense person. “It is so sad to lose dedicated officials,” he said. The fatal shooting last month of Ravindranth Ramdheen, 49, a municipal engineer at eThekwini Wastewater Phoenix Treatment Works, added to the climate of fear, he said. Nkosi said he had never seen the municipality in such poor state, referring to the sewage spills, crime, corruption and whoonga addicts. “The situation in eThekwini has deteriorated to a point that it is the worst since 2006.” Nicole Graham, DA Exco caucus leader, concurred with Nkosi about the fear within the municipality. “Although there is no tangible link yet to Colin Pather’s death and the recent controversies that have engulfed the city, there is tangible fear in the municipality. Earlier this year, municipal officials would come to meetings by themselves, but the situation has deteriorated so much that some officials now came in convoys filled with security guards.”

Graham felt tough decisions needed to be made by the city’s leadership on some issues including the Tansnat bus debacle and the Durban Solid Waste R208million tender scandal with former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and other city officials facing charges of fraud and corruption. Tansnat allegedly owes the city more than R370million, which it disputes, saying it is the other way around. It has been on a month-to-month contract for the past 10 years raising the ire of opposition parties.

“The biggest issue for the city this year was corruption and how it affected basic service delivery.”

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said police needed to make arrests and ensure that people were not released or cases withdrawn as has happened before. Referring to Pather’s murder, he said there was not much the municipality could do, but let the police thoroughly investigate the matter. The National Prosecuting Authority, police and other law enforcement agencies needed to rebuild, but it could take a few years.

“Civil society and the media need to step up as the last line of defence to corruption as politicians cannot be trusted to come to the party,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city did not know the motive behind Pather’s murder. Police had to be given the space to carry out their work. He assured that this would not affect the city’s service delivery and admitted 2019 had not been a bed of roses. “One of the biggest challenges was land invasions with invaders allegedly being instigated by people who tried to exploit the city’s vulnerabilities.”

Daily News