Durban - ANIMAL rescue organisations are baffled and worried by the continued stealing of dogs in Durban.

On the Friends of Paws Facebook page, the organisation asks why dog thefts are still taking place and what it is that owners are doing wrong, or not doing.

Speaking to the Daily News this week, Friends of Paws said it was evident that dog owners did not believe there was a threat or they just did not care until their safety was at risk when their dogs were stolen.

“We’re pleading with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) to amend the Animal Protection Act and tighten laws on dog fighting and random selling of dogs on the streets,” said a member of the organisation, who asked not to be named because of threats received in the past.

“Dogs are being dragged on the streets with rope around their necks. We know these dogs are stolen, but it’s dangerous trying to confiscate them as the abductors are usually aggressive and armed.”

The member said rescuers and the community needed to know what steps to take when they saw stolen dogs being dragged.

“We must be able to get help from law enforcement. In our opinion, most dogs stolen end up in dog fighting after being sold.”

Friends of Paws pleaded for help. It said it felt that authorities should have scanners, and the law should state that if a dog did not have a microchip showing that the person with the dog was the owner, then the law must confiscate the dog.

Daff acting chief director of stakeholder relations Zweli Silangwe said it had an open platform for people who wanted to engage with them, provided they had good reasoning which was in line with its policies.

According to Lynda Saunders, founder of The Hidden Truth organisation, in June, 40 dogs were reported missing; 12 were power breeds (Rottweilers, pit bulls and bull terriers) and 14 had been recovered.

The Hidden Truth is an organisation that documents details surrounding missing dogs.

Saunders said in the first week of July, one dog went missing each day.

“It’s important for the public to understand that not all missing dogs are ‘stolen for dog fighting’ - many are simply lost, some are allegedly taken for breeding, the security industry or for sale ‘gifts on order’,” Saunders said.

She stressed the importance of sterilising and micro-chipping animals, as well as keeping dogs away from areas of the garden visible to the public from the outside, and not allowing them to sleep outside.

She said stolen dogs needed to be reported to the police and a case number needed to be obtained.

This was one way in which The Hidden Truth kept its records.

