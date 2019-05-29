Durban - Newlands West bus owners who have seen an increase in the number of attacks against them are demanding police prioritise the growing tensions between them and rival minibus taxi owners. Their pleas come as fears grow that innocent commuters could get caught in the cross fire of a deadly bus and minibus taxi war - if police do not step in.

Newlands West bus owners want their cases opened at the police station to be given priority to end the victimisation against them.

Bus owners in Durban are working under threat in several areas because of alleged minibus taxi infringements.

In Newlands West, five buses were petrol bombed, two buses were shot at while offloading passengers and one driver was killed on the steering wheel by a lone gunman.

Violence between the two modes of transport has escalated since October 2018.

Since the conflict no one has been arrested.

Newlands East police opened cases of attempted murder, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said these cases were now transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial investigating team.

In November the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) said it was aware of this matter and together with KZN Department of Transport and various law enforcement agencies they have been dealing with this matter to calm the tension and restore normal public transport.

The ETA said the conflict is about the competition for passengers between taxis and privately owned / unsubsidised bus operators.

In January, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a bus driver was approached by three men who robbed him of his cellphone.

"The driver fled on foot and the suspects allegedly shot at him but was not injured. Later he saw his bus on fire. None of the passengers were injured,” Zwane said.

In April the alleged route dispute between minibus and bus associations claimed the life of 23-year-old bus driver Sarvesh Gopichand.

He had passengers on board when a gunman stepped onto the roadway near Jackcastle Avenue in Newlands West and began shooting at the bus.

The 23-year-old driver collapsed on the bus bonnet from gunshot wounds. A source said his conductor had steered the bus and pulled the handbrake switch saving the bus from colliding into nearby homes.

In November thousands of commuters in Newlands West were left stranded after bus and mini-bus taxi owners clashed.

Buses blockaded the intersection of Newlands West and Riverdene Drive.

The night before, a bus belonging to Freeline bus company had been hit by bullets from gunmen waiting on the roadside in Earlsfied Drive. The bus windscreen and one of the tyres were damaged by bullets.

The Post Newspaper reported that an alleged “taxi Mafia” is believed to be behind attacks on the buses.

The taxi mafia are after the bus routes to the CBD which are regulated and had been allocated by the Department of Transport.

Sifiso Shangase, the provincial office manager for South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), said some people in the taxi industry were operating like the Mafia.He said these attacks are driven by tough economic conditions and jealousy.”

Recently police were praised for arresting the suspects involved in the murder of two Durban Metro police officers in Phoenix within 48 hours. Bus owners say that police must act as swiftly in dealing with the violence in their industry.

