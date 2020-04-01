Fed-up Chatsworth residents resort to dumping after waste collection stops during lockdown

Durban - CHATSWORTH residents are fuming about the problematic domestic refuse collection plaguing the community since the Covid-19 national lockdown kicked in. The eThekwini Municipality also announced that garden refuse collection sites were closed from Tuesday Some frustrated residents whose litter had not been collected for more than two weeks have allegedly been throwing their bags of dirt along the sidewalk outside the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) garden refuse collection site on Sagittarius Street since the start of the lockdown. Suren Ganapathie, the former chairperson of the Woodhurst Sub- forum, said residents were once again stranded with their refuse as the DSW trucks were not collecting refuse or collecting them late. “This issue occurs almost monthly as all role players are surely aware by now, yet no alternative has been made. Ratepayers are left helpless while this occurs and while they still pay for this ‘service’,” said Ganapathie.

Ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said he was told that DSW staff were having problems with getting to work.

“These are problems we are addressing with the city. The driver allegedly takes his truck from Collingwood depot and fetches staff from uMlazi and Phoenix before doing his regular pick-up. This is just so absurd, to say the least,” Govender said.

The ward councillor for Montclair and Woodlands, Gavin Hegter, had similar problems. He said it was disgusting that residents behaved like this.

“The DSW are still facing delays due to a shortage of trucks I have requested the various law-enforcement agencies to increase patrols in this area,” he said.

Yesterday, municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit would collect as per normal collection schedules. Nsele said the separate-at-source initiative, i.e. orange bags, has been suspended until further notice to reduce the risk of contamination.

“Residents are encouraged to limit the amount of recyclables generated. Reuse, upcycle or store recyclables within your properties, or as a last resort dispose into black bags for collection,” he said.

All garden drop-off sites and garden landfills will be closed until further notice.

Nsele said the Bisasar Road, Mariannhill and Shallcross landfills which accept garden refuse, builder’s rubble and sand will be closed from yesterday until further notice.

“Residents are reminded to have all personal hygiene and sanitary products double-bagged without compressing the waste. This is encouraged to be handled using single-use gloves and or ensure hands are sanitised before and after handling. Prevent waste bags from being accessed by animals as well as street pickers for salvaging purposes,” Nsele advised.

Waste bags are only to be placed out for collection if they are full.

Daily News