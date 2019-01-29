#FeestMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile with his lawyer Danie Combrink at the Durban Regional Court. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - #FeestMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile said he would continue the fight for free education after being sentenced to three years’ house arrest and fined R5 000 in the Durban Regional Court. Khanyile’s sentencing brought to an end a matter that had dragged on for more than two years.

After sentencing, a defiant Khanyile said the sentence would not deter him from continuing the fight for free education.

“They can imprison your body, but not your mind. The mind is the one that says ‘stay positive’. If you believe in a cause that you are fighting for, even if you are subjected to a penalty, you must take it with pride and honour and dignity, without any fear.

“I will continue to be active for the good of the country,” Khanyile said.

He said his activities would be determined by the conditions set by the commissioner.

Last year Khanyile pleaded guilty to public violence, failing to comply with a police order and possession of a dangerous weapon.





During argument for sentencing, the State said Khanyile should be punished and that his trial was not about the #FeesMustFall movement, but about upholding the rule of law. Prosecutor Roshiela Benimadho argued that protesters could not enjoy limitless rights. She said police had “bent over backwards” to accommodate the student protesters, despite being provoked by the crowds.

“It was violent disobedience at its extreme,” Benimadho said.

She added that there was a culture of violence that had become institutionalised.

Benimadho argued that the acts by Khanyile and other protesters were not spontaneous and had been planned. This was shown by their acquisition of slingshots to use during the protests. There was a misconception that slingshots were not dangerous, she said.

Defence advocate Danie Combrinck had argued that Khanyile should be put under correctional supervision. He argued that Khanyile could have a huge impact on the country in the future if he was guided properly. He added that Khanyile, a father of three, was studying and could make a positive contribution to society.

Supporters of Bonginkosi Khanyile outside the Durban Regional Court on Monday.





Being a first-time offender and pleading guilty should also be considered in sentencing, Combrinck argued.

In sentencing, magistrate Sizwe Hlophe noted that police had accommodated the protesters. He also noted that Khanyile had not shown any remorse for his actions. The magistrate said he recognised the right to protest, but this should be done with the recognition of other people’s rights.

Hlophe said Khanyile was not to use any intoxicating substances, do eight hours of community service a month and attend courses that address aggressive behaviour.

Daily News