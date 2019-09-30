At least four people died in crashes in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Three people were killed and another was seriously injured following a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R56 in Richmond yesterday morning.
“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7am, they found a truck lying on its side and a vehicle partially off the roadway.
“The patient had sustained serious injuries - unfortunately three people inside the vehicle had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.