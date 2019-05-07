Durban - Police have arrested a fifth man, with gun shot wounds, for allegedly breaking into a bottle store in Mayville, Cato Manor on Tuesday. Four others were arrested at the scene after a shootout with police at the Ultra Liquors Tollgate store along King Cethswayo (Jan Smuts) Highway.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that at 5:30 am police received a complaint of robbery at a liquor store near the Mayville police station.

"On arrival at the said store they spotted 15 suspects loading alcohol into their vehicles. The members approached the suspects and shootout ensued. Four suspects were arrested at the scene and one suspect was later found in KwaMashu area with a gunshot wound on the hand. His was taken to hospital under police guard.

The men arrived in three cars and a bakkie and forced open the gate to the store

Residents living in a block of flats nearby said that when police arrived at the scene they heard several bangs.

The burglars were still loading some of the crates of liquor into the cars and bakkie.

During the shootout the burglars managed to flee in their vehicles.

Officers from the Mayville police station,, Warrant Officer Daniels, Captain Sithole and Detective Warrant Officer John Ngema arrested four men at the scene and recovered some of the stolen liquor.

Zwane said the security guard who was performing his duties alleged that the suspects kidnapped him and dropped him in town.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court for attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Daily News