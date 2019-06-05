Durban- The final suspect in the murder of two eThekwini Metro police officers made his appearance at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.



Nkululeko Zuma is one of four men who are suspected of killing Fanifami Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga,40, outside the home of eThekwini councillor Moses Zulu last month.





Zuma was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair. He was injured during a shoot-out with police.





He had not made an appearance at the court as he was still in hospital.





During a brief appearance, Zuma who looked in visible pain and was constantly elevating his leg to prevent his leg touching the ground told magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that he wanted to get a Legal Aid attorney.





It is alleged that he was shot in an exchange with police last month as they were arresting him.





His co-accused Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi had previously stated that they wanted to use a Legal Aid attorney.





It was only Thamsanqa Mabaso who said he would be using his own attorney.





Prosecutor Winnie Mlangeni said she intended to oppose bail for Zuma as the investigator had not verified Zuma's address and that they needed more time to investigate. She also said she wanted to check if Zuma had any previous convictions. Zuma was taken back to hospital under police guard.





His co-accused who were not present, are currently being kept at Westville prison.





All four men are set to appear on June 10 next week for bail proceedings.



