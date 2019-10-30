Durban - The MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Ravi Pillay, brought smiles to Buhle Bengqondo Co-operative on Tuesday by donating the much-needed equipment.
Pillay donated four industrial sewing machines, one domestic sewing machine, and an overlocker to Buhle Bengqondo Sewing Co-operative based in Ezinqoleni outside Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. The Apparel and Textile Association of South Africa (Atasa) also donated fabrics to the Cooperative.
The three-year old co-operative is a success story as it is able to generate employment for local women through a poultry farming project and a sewing project. The sewing project has even attracted orders from schools in the Eastern Cape.
Speaking at a packed Farmers’ Hall where he was engaging with the community, Pillay said co-operatives are an important element in growing the economy and creating jobs.
“As government, we want to encourage communities to start own businesses and co-operatives in order to alleviate poverty and generate job opportunities. This co-operative is showing direction on how we need to collectively build our economy and create jobs. They need to be further supported on how to run their business,” he said