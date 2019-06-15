METRO police officer John Deysel with his daughter, Johane, at a Mickey Mouse exhibition last year. He was run over by a minibus taxi during a routine police roadblock in Amanzimtoti.

Durban - On Sunday, most 2-year-olds will be giving their dads hugs and kisses on Father’s Day. However, for little Johane Deysel, Sunday will be yet another special occasion without her father, metro police officer Johan Deysel, 59, who died after being hit by a taxi while manning a roadblock in eManzimtoti in January.

Since then, Rina Deysel, his wife of nearly 21 years, has seen his and Johane’s birthdays, both in February, pass for the first time without him to celebrate it. Mother and daughter remember him on such occasions by placing flowers at the site of the fatal incident.

She said weekends were the worst for her and “Poplap”.

“But the two of us will spend time together and I’ll spoil her with a milkshake while we look out at the sea. She loves that,” she said of their plans for Sunday, after paying their floral tribute to him.

Taxi driver Nhlakanipho Cele, 22, was arrested and charged with murder for Deysel’s death. He was granted bail of R2 000 on January 14.

Cele’s matter was adjourned to June 28 for further investigation.

Rina said she would be in court from day one until its conclusion.

“I pray that justice from the law and from up above will be served. I try not to think of the accused. He already took the most precious person from me and ‘Poplap’, and I’m not going to allow that he gets into my head and makes hate take over my mind,” she said.

