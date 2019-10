Five alleged bandits caught for Merebank business robbery









Police on Rana Road in Isipingo south of Durban. Picture supplied. Durban – Five alleged robbers are behind bars after they held up a business premises on Jammu Road in Merebank. On Thursday, five men entered the premises on and held up staff at gunpoint said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. Niacker said police were alerted and immediately responded to the robbery. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted on Rana Road in Isipingo south of Durban.

"Police intercepted the vehicle and two suspects were arrested. Additional police units responded and a follow up operation was conducted which led to the arrest of three suspects along the railway line on Rana Road. A vehicle that was used during the commission of the offence, knives as well as a gas gun was seized from the suspects,"Naicker said.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 25, are due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of robbery.

Wentworth police are investigating a case of business robbery.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for their speedy response which resulted in the apprehension of the suspects. “Strategically deploying police officers along known escape routes in our hotspot areas is assisting us to responded speedily when crimes do occur. We will continue to break the backs of these criminal syndicates who prey on business and home owners in the province,” he said.

Sunil Brijmohan, an eThekwini ward councillor, said the police and private security companies have been very active around the Isipingo Rail business precinct.

"We commend the role-players for being proactive and not allowing the robbers to slip through the area undetected. Rana Road is a very busy business district. Once they passed Isipingo they could have gone into Umlazi or into Durban Central,"he said.

Daily News