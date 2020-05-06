Five arrested in drug bust sting operation

Durban - Five men have been arrested after being bust with R150 000 worth of heroin, and then trying to bribe police with R50 000 to get the drugs back. The heroin had been intercepted by police on route to KwaDukuza from Bayview, Chatsworth and two suspects were arrested.

The suspected boss of the gang was later arrested along with two others by way of a sting operation which took place at the Mobeni Cemetery, where he had been lured by officers to get his heroin and arrested colleagues back.

The Metro Police Tactical Unit Chatsworth, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Crime Intelligence and SA Community Crime Watch in Durban took part in the operation.

Metro police commissioner Steve Middleton said the operation came as a result of a tip-off on the large quantity of drugs being moved from Durban to KwaDukuza on Monday night.

“The vehicle the suspects were carrying drugs in was located and stopped on the Higginson Highway. The driver was arrested while the passenger fled on foot. Police gave chase along the highway and he was caught. He was found with 5 980 blue and white heroin capsules,” he said.