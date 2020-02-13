Five men arrested, gas gun seized after PMB house robbery









File picture: SAPS (Twitter) Durban - Police found a replica firearm when they arrested five men for a house robbery they committed in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg. The men appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that a 27-year-old man was at his place of residence on Golf Road in Scottsville in Pietermaritzburg watching television with his friend when he heard a knock on his door. The incident took place on Monday at 8pm when the victim went to answer the door. "He was greeted by five armed men who instructed them to lie on the floor and to not make any noise. The men ransacked the house and stole four laptops; five cellphones; flat screen TV; sound system and bank cards before they fled in their vehicle,"Mbele said.

The victim reported the matter to police and a case of robbery was opened at the Alexandra Road police station for investigation.

On Wednesday, following a swift investigation, Alexandra SAPS detectives; the SAPS Tracing Unit and Durban Flying Squad police officers proceeded to a house in Inanda, north of Durban.

"Once they swooped on the premises police recovered all the stolen items. They also found a gas gun. Five men aged between 16 and 30 were arrested by police officers. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized by police," Mbele said.

The KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the swift investigation which led to the recovery of the stolen goods and arrest of the suspects.

Daily News



