Durban - Police found a replica firearm when they arrested five men for a house robbery they committed in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg.
The men appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that a 27-year-old man was at his place of residence on Golf Road in Scottsville in Pietermaritzburg watching television with his friend when he heard a knock on his door.
The incident took place on Monday at 8pm when the victim went to answer the door.
"He was greeted by five armed men who instructed them to lie on the floor and to not make any noise. The men ransacked the house and stole four laptops; five cellphones; flat screen TV; sound system and bank cards before they fled in their vehicle,"Mbele said.