Durban - A senior Ethekwini Municipality official and four others are set to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of corruption.
The five accused aged between 25 and 45 years of age are expected to appear in court on Friday.
The arrest of the five municipal officials emanates from the ongoing investigations into the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) allegations of corruption.
It is alleged the municipal official conspired with service providers in 2017 and received illicit benefits in a form of a R1 million vehicle which was reportedly bought for his wife said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi
"A total of R600 000 was paid in cash made up of R400 000 and R200 000 separate payments from two of the accused companies accounts. The settlement amount was in the form of another luxury vehicle being traded to cover the costs,"he said.