Flood warning issued for KZN as heavy rains batter province









File Picture: (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Durban - GET out the brollies and wellies: the SA Weather Service (Saws) has predicted a wet week ahead for KwaZulu-Natal. Saws forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that there was an 80% chance of rain and thundershowers in the northern parts of the province on Monday and a 60% of showers and thunderstorms across the province on Tuesday. The likelihood of thunderstorms from Wednesday through to Saturday was far less. The weather service on Sunday issued a heavy rain and possible flooding notice for parts of the province. The warning led to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka placing disaster management teams on standby. “Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation.

"We have full confidence in our teams’ ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise.”

Hlomuka urged pedestrians and motorists to be safe on the roads. Referring to a lightning strike that killed two people and injured three in Mkhuze last month, he said KZN had lost many people to flooding and lightning strikes.

“We are calling on pedestrians to ensure they do not cross walkways or bridges prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning."

In addition to KwaZulu-Natal the SA Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, south-western parts of Limpopo and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West province.

In April this year Durban experienced floods which claimed more than 80 lives and caused damage of R650million.





