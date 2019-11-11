Saws forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that there was an 80% chance of rain and thundershowers in the northern parts of the province on Monday and a 60% of showers and thunderstorms across the province on Tuesday.
The likelihood of thunderstorms from Wednesday through to Saturday was far less.
The weather service on Sunday issued a heavy rain and possible flooding notice for parts of the province.
The warning led to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka placing disaster management teams on standby. “Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation.