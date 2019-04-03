File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Florist has been shot dead by a gang of robbers in Umbilo on Tuesday night. Robbers had entered a home in River Drive in Carrington Heights and robbed a family of their possessions just after 8 pm.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the family was in their home when six suspects stormed in with firearms.

"The suspects ransacked the house and removed a TV, cellphone and jewellery . They sped off in their getaway vehicle. It is further reported that the son and father gave chase after the suspects. The suspects opened fire wounding the 50-year-old father on the neck, chest and left thigh. The son sustained gunshot wounds to the upper arm. The father died en-route to the hospital,"he said.

Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Umbilo police station for investigation.

The father owned Madison Blooms Florist situated on the Bluff.

It is alleged they spotted the vehicle on Fielden Drive near their home.

It is alleged that the father rammed the vehicle from behind. The suspects allegedly jumped off the car and shot at them.

It is believed the suspects were about to commit another home invasion when victims came under fire.

The KZN Community Assist & Disaster Management NPC and ACR National Crime Intelligence SA (PTY)Ltd extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, family, friends and colleagues in River Drive

"We urge members of the public NOT to under any circumstances chase after criminal elements if you are not armed AND sufficiently protected / kitted out with the necessary tools of the trade!" a post on Facebook from the group read.

