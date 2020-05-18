Food for Life Merebank reach 100k meals a month milestone

Durban - Food for Life South Africa Merebank branch has reached a milestone by making one hundred and ten thousand meals in the month of May. The organisation with branches throughout the world is a nonsectarian and non-discriminating organization that respects all religions and cultural traditions. They have volunteers from all religious and racial backgrounds. The organisation is the world’s largest vegan/vegetarian food relief programme serving over a million plates of cooked meals a day and is funded mainly by member donations and corporate grants. Chairman for Food for Life Merebank Paul Pillay said they prepared 6000 meals yesterday(Sunday). The meals are distributed to Bluff, Wentworth, Merebank, Isipingo, Malukazi, Lamontville, Montclair, Welbedacht, Shallcross and Chatsworth. Non-Governmental Organisations fetch the food containers from Merebank on a daily basis.

Food for Life South Africa Merebank branch reached a milestone by making one hundred and ten thousand meals in the month of May only. Video by Zainul Dawood





“Volunteers begin from as early as 3am. The first meals are ready by 7am,”he said.

Food for Life regional coordinator Smita Krishna said they have 34 branches nationwide.

He said they relied on people contributing the ingredients or donating money to the organisations.

“The generosity of the community during the Covid-19 outbreak has been tremendous. I amazed at what the Merebank branch has done,” Krishna said.

Merebank Residents Association spokesperson Raven Naidoo said the volunteers were preparing the meals unselfishly on their personal capacity from dusk to dawn without wanting recognition.

Food For Life South Africa have distributed in excess of 300 000 meals nationwide during Covid-19 lockdown and will continue to serve the communities in need.

Their website is www.fflsa.org and individuals can donate online or contact Uagan Chetty 0616111182 or Viresh Panday on 0814201784 for further details.

