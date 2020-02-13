His appointment was made at a special council meeting held on Wednesday.
Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said the department had not received a communiqué from Ugu about Sithole’s selection as interim municipal manager. The Daily News has been informed that the incumbent manager, Dhanpalan Naidoo, is on sick leave.
Sithole said he did not know anything about his selection, and referred queries to Cogta and Ugu.
This would not be the first time Sithole has been parachuted into a municipality in dire straits. Last year he was appointed administrator at Msunduzi Municipality.