Durban - Tributes are pouring in for former police top cop Nicolaas Kleynhans who died in hospital on Friday. Kleynhans,71, died at the Life Mount Edgecombe Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

On Wednesday his daughter said he had to be resuscitated and was on life support due to kidney failure. She asked friends and family reading her Facebook message to pray for him as well as her mother Gerda Kleynhans to give her strength through these difficult times.

Kleynhans had been ill since January.

‎Kleynhans had joined the South African Police in 1966 and retired in September 2008. He attained the rank of a Colonel.

Shane Cox‎ said, “Kleynhans was like a dad to me ….and you will always be sadly missed, but never forgotten. I will keep your legacy alive. I respect and salute you Nick for all the years service to the SAPS and for being a great Commander and friend to so many.”

Mark Wood said, “This was a MAN that was blessed to lead and treated everyone decently. Thank you for so many great memories and laughs, Rest Now Sir.”

Sean Le Clus said, “Very sad. Nik you are amazing person, you will be sorely missed. Condolences to the family. He made such a impact on people's lives.”

