Former journalists share their memories of Farook Khan









Durban- A colourful life lived to the fullest. This was how friends and colleagues have described former Daily News and The Post journalist Farook Khan, who died in hospital on Thursday. Khan had been in hospital for several weeks after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He underwent surgery earlier this week. He was laid to rest in Overport on Friday morning. Friend and former colleague Brijlal Ramguthee said Khan was not fazed by any challenge. “He was a go-getter.” Ramguthee, a former editor of the Daily News sister paper The Post, said that as a journalist Khan, 75, made contacts with ease. “He was an all-rounder in journalism. He had a knack for building contacts,” he said. Describing his flair for people and ability to get good stories, Ramguthee said during the apartheid days, Khan had managed to get Winnie Mandela to come to their offices for an interview.

But it was not only journalism Khan was good at - his passion for boxing resulted in his being in the corners of some of the most illustrious names in boxing. Ramguthee said Khan told them he was once a corner man for Muhammad Ali and a “spiritual mentor” to the boxing great.

Brijlal Ramguthee. Picture: Facebook





Khan was also a motivational speaker and in the corner of former South African middle and light heavyweight champion Pierre Fourie.

Ramguthee expressed shock at Khan’s death, as he had been in good health the last time they saw each other.

Former Daily News editor Dennis Pather said there was never a dull moment when Khan was around.

“He seemed to light up any newsroom with his commanding voice, infectious laughter and colourful character that endeared him to colleagues and those he interacted with on assignments during a career as long as his legendary beard,” he said.

“I first met Farook in 1967 when I entered journalism as a cub reporter on the old Golden City Post - a bold and racy tabloid that sold on sensation, sex and sport, in any order you preferred,” Pather said.

He said Khan revelled in that type of climate as he had an ability to bring life, colour and character to the stories he told.

Khan was also known for his generous spirit, mentoring young journalists and helping to raise funds for charities like the Daily News Milk Fund.

“Farook later bowed out of mainstream journalism, but remained active in public life through his freelance writing, speaking engagements and his passion for beauty pageants.

Dennis Pather





“Without doubt, one of those unforgettable characters in journalism in the country,” Pather said.

The Daily News had previously reported that Khan had just returned from the Miss India pageant when his health took a turn for the worse, and he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Daily News