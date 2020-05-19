Former journo Farook Khan's role helping SA boxing champ Gerrie Coetzee to be in a movie

Durban - FORMER Daily News journalist Farook Khan’s role in helping Africa’s first heavyweight boxing champion, Gerrie Coetzee, could be acknowledged in a movie. Coetzee is a South African former professional boxer, who competed from 1974 to 1986, and 1993 to 1997. Kenddrie Utuk and Skip Hartquist from American film company Fontabila Productions will spearhead the production of Gerrie starting in August in South Africa. It is expected to premiere in December. Coetzee became Africa’s first World Boxing Association heavyweight champion when he beat Michael Dokes in September 1983, at the Richfield Coliseum in Ohio, US. He became known as the “Boksburg Bomber”. After being crowned champ, Coetzee appointed Khan as his media spokesperson.

Thinus Strydom, World Sport Promotion spokesperson, said this appointment did not go down well with white South Africa, more so as Khan had won acclaim for investigative journalism during apartheid.

“Farook lived in Durban, and often travelled to my place in Boksburg for meetings. On occasion, he slept over at my place,” said Coetzee to film researchers.

In a Daily News article dated July 1979, Khan, who succumbed to colon cancer in October last year, was recognised for blowing the whistle on Leon Spinks at a big fight in Monte Carlo. Khan was a member of the Coetzee camp. Khan claimed to have trained Coetzee using the principle that sound triggers reflex reactions.

“I had to use the whistle to make sure Gerrie could KO Spinks. When Gerrie started training, I would blow the whistle as the bell rang to get him going,” said Khan in the article.

In December 1978, Khan wrote that Coetzee had turned his former domestic worker, Maria Mokoena, 28, into his personal driver. She would drive Coetzee around in a Jaguar.

In previous newspaper interviews with Coetzee, he stated that one of the most treasured moments of his career was when he was called to Nelson Mandela’s office in the early 1990s.

“It was a surreal moment. He awarded me a medal. I was surprised to hear that he had listened to radio commentaries of a few of my fights while he was in prison,” Coetzee said.

Strydom said Coetzee knocked out apartheid on every count.

“He despised ‘the great white hope’ label. Coetzee fought for everybody, black and white. He was a passive anti-apartheid campaigner,” Strydom said.

