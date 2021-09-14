Former peace community member gunned down in notorious Glebelands

DURBAN - AN INDEPENDENT community activist for human rights and social justice, Vanessa Burger, said the people of Glebelands, near uMlazi, would never be free from a cycle of generational violence without real social and economic transformation backed by sound governance. Burger made the remark after Sthembiso Mkhize, 46, was shot multiple times at Glebelands’ R block on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mkhize was shot in the head and back. A case of murder was opened at uMlazi police station for investigation. Mbele said the motive for the attack was unknown. On Monday, Ubunye Bamahostela secretary Muzi Ntuli said they were in shock. He explained that Mkhize, who was shot near a garage in R block, was a former peace committee member and an alleged money lender.

“We were nearby when the gunshots rang out. We were all confused. We all ran out in different directions not knowing where the shots were coming from,” he said. “We wanted the hostel to be well-lit. No one saw what happened or which direction the perpetrator left. We do not want to say this is related to past killings in the hostel. We are unsure at this stage.” “The child’s mother and his fiancée were inside the house when this happened. He also has a 3-month-old infant. It has been about two to three years that he was employed at the eThekwini Municipality permanently. He was planning the rest of his life,” he said.