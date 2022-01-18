Former staffer’s conduct at KwaZulu-Natal boys school ‘unacceptable’

DURBAN - A former member of staff at a KwaZulu-Natal boys school has allegedly engaged in unacceptable behaviour that involved learners at the school. The school declined to detail what the term unacceptable behaviour meant when it released a joint statement on Monday with the governing body of the school.

“The leadership at the school, teachers and parents were extremely concerned and deeply saddened that behaviour, that may have compromised the welfare of the boys in our care, was allegedly perpetrated by a person who was held in high esteem by both colleagues and pupils,” the statement read. The school is a semi-private Englishmedium high school for boys. The school has 1 245 boys; 464 boarders and 98 teachers in five boarding houses. “As one of South Africa’s leading schools, we aim for academic excellence and uphold high values and has played a significant role in the education of many of the country’s leaders and prominent sportsmen. We adopt a zero tolerance approach when it comes to issues such as this.”

The allegations made against the former employee had been communicated to the KZN Department of Education and reported to the SAPS. “The school has also engaged a professional, independent and objective investigation team. We are committed to supporting the SAPS, the KZN Department of Education and other authorities in their investigations, as well as parents and learners who were impacted.” In the joint statement those who had provided information thus far were thanked and described as courageous.

“However, as all investigations are at an early stage. We regret that we are unable to answer any further questions at this point.” The statement was made after the school reported the matter to the police on Monday. The college did not have a police case number.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said if a case had been opened it would be investigated. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they would give the matter the full attention it deserved once the report from the school had been received. “Matters of this nature we do not take kindly to them. Anyone involved in such allegations, if proven true, know the consequences.”