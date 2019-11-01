On Thursday, Lwazi’s former teacher, Sanele Ngubane, appeared in the Manguzi magistrate’s court charged with kidnapping and killing the Grade 6 pupil.
The matter was adjourned to November 6 for a formal bail application.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Lwazi had left his home in Thengane Reserve apparently to visit a school teacher who had asked to assist him with his school work on September 30.
“At about 2pm his mother phoned Lwazi, but his phone went straight to voicemail. She then contacted the teacher, who denied inviting Lwazi for a visit or communicating with him.