LWAZI Tembe had been missing for a month before his body was found in a shallow grave in Manguzi, Northern KZN. Durban - THE MOTHER of 12-year-old Lwazi Tembe, whose body was found in a shallow grave on Wednesday after he had been missing for four weeks, believes more people were involved in her child’s murder than the one man arrested so far. On Thursday, Lwazi’s former teacher, Sanele Ngubane, appeared in the Manguzi magistrate’s court charged with kidnapping and killing the Grade 6 pupil. The matter was adjourned to November 6 for a formal bail application. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Lwazi had left his home in Thengane Reserve apparently to visit a school teacher who had asked to assist him with his school work on September 30. “At about 2pm his mother phoned Lwazi, but his phone went straight to voicemail. She then contacted the teacher, who denied inviting Lwazi for a visit or communicating with him.

"On October 2 his mother reported the matter to the police,” he said.

A case of kidnapping was opened at the Manguzi police station and transferred to the Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for investigation.

“Following an intensive investigation, evidence emerged linking the teacher to Lwazi’s disappearance. On Wednesday night the Jozini FCS Unit arrested the 33-year-old teacher for murder and kidnapping. Lwazi’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in a sports field in Manguzi,” Naicker said.

Zenzile Tembe said she believed that whoever murdered her son had not acted alone.

“Yes, I’m glad, that my son was found and that someone was arrested, but I will not be satisfied until accomplices have been named and arrested,” she said.

She said Ngubane was a former teacher who had resigned towards the end of last year.

“I want Sanele Ngubane to be detained and not be released on bail next week, so he can remain behind bars until he names his accomplices,” said Tembe.

SA Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said her branch in Manguzi had confirmed that Ngubane was a former teacher who had resigned.

“(Kidnapping and murder) is unacceptable for any human being whether a teacher or not. Our branch leaders have been supporting the family from the outset, even while the child was being sought,” she said.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they had been working closely with the municipality and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli in assisting the family.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said it was disheartening when people who were trusted by the youth were the same people who harmed them.

