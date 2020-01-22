The quantity of goods uncovered is expected to rise because the operation is continuing.
On Monday, the operation entered day four.
Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said metro police officers were working on an operation in Pinetown last Thursday when they stumbled on “the motherload”.
The operation was conducted by the crime intelligence Commercial and Financial Unit and metro police after learning about illegal immigrants living at a warehouse in Westmead.