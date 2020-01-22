Four-day operation uncovers illicit goods worth R67m in Upper Highway









Metro police officers continued inspecting a warehouse and shipping containers after finding illicit and counterfeit goods worth R67 million in Westmead. Durban - METRO police have uncovered a counterfeit goods operation worth R67million in Westmead, in the Upper Highway area. The quantity of goods uncovered is expected to rise because the operation is continuing. On Monday, the operation entered day four. Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said metro police officers were working on an operation in Pinetown last Thursday when they stumbled on “the motherload”. The operation was conducted by the crime intelligence Commercial and Financial Unit and metro police after learning about illegal immigrants living at a warehouse in Westmead.

Officers questioned four foreign nationals who did not have their identification documents. The manager said she had copies of the documents, but did not have them available.

When the building was searched for more foreign nationals, officers stumbled on boxes filled with Okapi knives. The brand investigators were then contacted to come and verify if the stock was legal.

Sewpersad said the investigators arrived and confirmed the stock to be counterfeit, which led the team to question the manager about the origins of the stock, which she said was from China.

“Our members were also checking documents for illegal immigrants and, in so doing, some goods that were being offloaded were identified as being illicit. This led to other discoveries in the warehouse.

“The manager of the premises gave permission for officials to verify the goods. The amount of goods discovered has resulted in customs and Commercial Crime being involved in this seizure,” Sewpersad said.

“Various other items were found: skin-lightening creams, counterfeit clothing, Unilever-branded boxes and Kiwi shoe polish. The building was locked down until all authorities could be present.”

Sewpersad said officers still had to look through more containers.

