Durban - Four people have lost their lives, in separate incidents, when fires ripped through informal settlements in Durban on Tuesday. Three people died in Clermont and one in Cato Manor.

Durban Fire and Emergency services Divisional Commander Mervin Govender said they responded to a fire at the Cato Crest informal settlement along Vusi Mzimela Road just after 8.30pm.

Govender said when they arrived the fire had already engulfed multiple shacks. In total 20 shacks were razed by the fire.

"Various hose lines were used to control and extinguish the blades of fire. A person was found dead, on a bed in an upright position, in one of the shacks. Another suffered minor burn wounds. The cause of the fire was unknown," Govender said.

The injured person was taken to King Edward Hospital.

Govender said two rescue pumpers, a water carrier and a command vehicle were used by the fire department.

Durban Metro Police and Cato Manor SAPS were also on the scene.

Govender said a crime scene unit from Cato Manor was also at the scene.

At the Beachway Informal Settlement in Clermont 18 shacks burnt down leaving approximately 30 people homeless.

KwaZulu Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has expressed his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

Hlomuka has appealed to communities to open up their hearts and donate supplies which will be utilised to assist the 30 affected people who will now be moved into temporary shelters in and around Durban.

"This tragic incident comes at a time when our province is still reeling from the effects of the floods that took place in April and left a trail of death and destruction in their wake. We, therefore, appeal to community members and private businesses to donate clothing and non-perishable items for the victims of this shack fire. We are also engaging other government agencies to ensure that the affected people can replace their essential documents, such as IDs that may have been lost in the fire," said Hlomuka.

The MEC has dispatched a team of officials from the provincial disaster management and the Ethekwini Disaster Centre to assist those that are in distress because of this incident.

Hlomuka also urged residents to exercise extreme caution during the winter season as the province is prone to disasters, which include veld fires and shack fires.

"We urge residents to be cautious when handling candles which still pose a very high risk, especially in informal settlements. It is vital that we never leave them unattended," said Hlomuka.

