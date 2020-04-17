Four Durbanites trace their ancestry in fascinating History Channel documentary

Durban - THE question of where we come from is one that remains ever more important especially in times where, in the midst of the hustle and bustle, people tend to lose themselves. For four Durbanites the answer came in the form of a documentary My People Your People. Airing on Sunday on the History Channel at 8.15pm, the show brings together four South Africans from diverse backgrounds tracing their ancestry through DNA testing. Sashica Ramlutch lost both her parents to crime and participating in the documentary was a way to connect with her history. “I never had the chance to ask my parents where we come from. Not having them caused a lot of problems in life. This sparked me to do this show.” For Jason McCall, it was not just about retracing his family ancestry but also about journeying into the depths of South African history and how it connects us all.

“I live in an incredible country but I don’t know much about my history, my ancestry. I wanted to learn about my and my fellow South Africans’ history. The more we know, the better we can understand one another. We are all unique, different and connected.”

Keandre Brahim, of Indian and coloured ancestry, expressed the same sentiment. “Never judge a book by its cover. We all have some connection to someone who has traversed some kind of journey and we need to open up ourselves to different cultures, different traditions and different races.”

Minnie Ntuli said: “You will be shocked by what you may find out. People must do it to rebuild who they are, especially in lockdown.

“Some of us are depressed. We don’t know where to go to from here. Sometimes going back to where you come from can help to pick up the pieces and rebuild yourself.”

