Four employees at head office of Umgeni Water test positive for Covid-19

Durban - UMGENI Water has confirmed that four employees based at its head office in Pietermaritzburg had tested positive for Covid-19. This was after its first case was confirmed on June 19 and the second on Sunday. However, this has not affected their function of supplying drinking water in bulk to municipalities and wastewater treatment works. Spokesperson Shami Harichunder said the four employees were in self-isolation and management was maintaining contact with them. He said tracing and testing protocol in line with the Covid-19 response strategy had been followed. “The building where the affected employees work was subsequently deep-cleansed for decontamination to take place.

“All colleagues who had been in close contact with the four were identified and spoken to about Covid-19 protocols and implementation measures should they develop symptoms,” he said.

Harichunder said a risk assessment suggested that it was unlikely that infection originated within the workplace at head office.

He said on Wednesday the organisation’s executive decided to close the head office main building and another building in Burger Street that Umgeni Water staff occupied, for deep cleansing.

“This process will be completed by Sunday. Umgeni Water is liaising closely with the Department of Health on all management and prevention measures. Umgeni Water staff based at these buildings, have been asked to work from home,” he said.

He said that measures in place to contain the spread of the virus would continue to be implemented.

“These measures have assisted in ensuring that key functions of the organisation continue uninterrupted, while the health and well-being of staff is protected.”

Daily News