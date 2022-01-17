Four KZN taxi owners die in hail of bullets in eight days across the province

DURBAN – Four taxi owners have been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal in eight days. The fourth was shot dead in Berea, near the Durban city centre on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged by the complainant on January 16, at 6.15pm, he parked his vehicle on King Dinuzulu Road to visit a salon with his friend when they were accosted by four unknown gunmen who opened fire on them. “The complainant drove off while his friend ran into a nearby shopping centre. The suspects followed the victim into the shopping centre and shot him four times in the abdomen. The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene,” Gwala said. She said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Umbilo SAPS.

In a Facebook group, Everything Glenwood Durban, Mandy Catterson Wilson said there was a shooting incident at Berea Centre at 6pm on Sunday. She said the victim was having his hair cut at the Cosmetic Bag unisex salon when the incident occurred. The victim ran into the centre for protection but the perpetrators followed him and fired further rounds. Further investigation confirmed the victim was a taxi owner.

Last Wednesday, a taxi owner was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the north of Durban. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Gwala said the incident happened at 1.50pm on Wednesday, on Gopallal Road in Tongaat. “The body of a 69-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the body,” Gwala added.

She said the suspects were still unknown and the motive for the killing was unknown. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said upon the arrival of advanced life support paramedics, witness reports indicated that a man, reportedly a taxi owner, was looking at cars on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots, hitting the man. “AK47 cartridges were located on scene,” Herbst said.

Last week, sister publication Isolezwe reported taxi owner Jabulani Msomi, 43, was shot dead while in his car in Lindelani on Monday morning. Gwala said the incident took place at 8.45am. Ntuzuma SAPS responded to the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were investigating a case of murder. Over a week ago, a 52-year-old taxi owner was shot and killed in front of his family in Cornubia, north of Durban.