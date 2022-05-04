Four people killed in morning crash on N2 near Richards Bay

Durban - Four people have been killed in a crash on the N2 in KwaMbonambi in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. The KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) responded to the scene following reports of a collision.

KZPA spokesperson Craig Botha said when emergency services arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in the crash. He said paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found one patient had sustained critical injuries and was trapped in the vehicle and another patient had sustained serious injuries. Botha said the patients were extricated from the car using specialised rescue equipment, treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

"Sadly four occupants had sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived," Botha said. He added the cause of the collision was unknown but the authorities were investigating. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that at 6.50am on Wednesday, police received a complaint of an accident that took place on N2 near Slovo Village.

“It is alleged that two vehicles collided, the first vehicle had five occupants and four of them died on the scene while the other occupant was taken to hospital where he died on arrival,” Gwala said. “The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for medical attention.” Gwala said a docket for culpable homicide was opened in the KwaMbonambi police station for investigation.

