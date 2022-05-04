Four people killed in morning crash on the N2 near Richards Bay

Durban - Four people have been killed in a crash on the N2 in KwaMbonambi in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. The KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) responded to the scene following reports of a collision.

KZPA spokesperson Craig Botha said when emergency services arrived, they found that two vehicles had been involved in the crash. He said that paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical injuries and was trapped in the vehicle and another patient had sustained serious injuries. Botha said the patients were extricated from the car using specialised rescue equipment, treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

"Sadly four occupants had sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived," Botha said. He added that the cause of the collision was unknown but the authorities were investigating. Police were approached for comment but had not responded by the time of publication. Their comment will be added once received.

