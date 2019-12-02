St Francis College, a private Catholic school in Mariannhill, had expelled the children for breaching the school’s code of conduct. The four, aged between 16 and 17, were part of a group of 13 who engaged in drug use at the school and were expelled.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu recently intervened in the matter and, of the 13 pupils, nine were re-instated.
Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the remaining four, are now at a training camp in uLundi, as the department felt they deserved to “have a second chance in life”.
The department selects 1000 children from around the province, from Grades 8 and 9, who excel in Maths, to attend the camp. Mthethwa said the aim of the camp, which runs until December 15, was to steer children towards a career in aviation. English and Life Orientation would also be taught, and one day of the camp would be dedicated to a careers expo.