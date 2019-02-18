The four-year-old had survived a near drowning on Sunday afternoon and was recovering in hospital. File Photo

Durban - The four-year-old Durban boy who had survived a near drowning at a home in Montclair on Sunday, died in hospital overnight. Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care operations director, informed the media on Monday morning that the boy died during the night.

Rescue Care paramedics had been called out to Montclair on Sunday afternoon, to find a mother and her lifeless son.

The boy had been resuscitated by Advanced Life Support paramedics and after 15 to 20 minutes, paramedics managed to regain a pulse.

The boy was then rushed to hospital for further treatment.

In another incident, a 10-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after she fell into a pool in a hotel in Southbroom on Sunday afternoon.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said according to witnesses, the girl was found submerged in the water.

“The patient was removed from the water by the time Paramedics arrived. She was assessed on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a stable condition,” Herbst said.

He said the girl was then transported to hospital for further assessment.

Daily News