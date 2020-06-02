Frantic search launched for 6-yr-old girl snatched from the back seat of mom's car

Durban - Tuesday marks the second day since 6-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo was allegedly snatched near Shakaskraal, north of Durban, from the back seat of her mother’s car. A picture of the Umhlali Preparatory School Grade 1 pupil was shared on social media, as a frantic search for her continued. The alleged kidnapping left many shocked as they all prayed for her safe return. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Umhlali SAPS were investigating a case of kidnapping. “It is alleged that on Sunday at 6pm, a suspect kidnapped a 6-year-old girl while she was with her mother in a vehicle on Glendale Road. The matter is still under investigation.”

Kim D Potter was among many who posted on Facebook that she was praying for the safe return of Alexia. “I hope that this child is found. Authorities have to move quickly. How does someone reach into a moving vehicle and grab a child and run off with her?”

It is believed that the car Alexia was in reportedly slowed down at a speed bump and the child was snatched from the back seat.

The speed bump is said to be a rather large one on Glendale Road in Shayamoya.

“It's a huge bump the authorities put on the road, which you have to almost stop to get over,” posted Thona Goble on Facebook.

Alexia was taken while wearing a blue dress and does not respond to IsiZulu, as she is Zimbabwean.

Her school also shared her kidnap alert on its Facebook page.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Umhlali SAPS at 0329479900 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

Daily News