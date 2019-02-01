Nomarashiya Caluza Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A case of fraud and corruption has been opened against Nomarashiya Caluza, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) KZN provincial secretary, by the South African Liberating Public Service Union (Salipswu). Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the case had been opened at Mayville police station for investigation.

“The complainant alleged that a known suspect submitted false documents to seek employment,” Mbele said.

Caluza declined to comment and referred the Daily News to Sadtu’s national general secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, who also declined to comment on whether or not Caluza had submitted fake qualifications.

The Daily News yesterday reported that the SA Council of Educators (Sace) had asked Caluza to step down as a member of the council while it investigated allegations of either stopping or influencing the appointment of a school principal.

Salipswu had claimed Caluza was suspended from Sace because of her alleged fake qualifications, which Sadtu denied.

At a press briefing yesterday, Salipswu national secretary of the education sector, Mbuyiseni Mathonsi, said he had complained to Sace about Caluza and Sadtu.

According to Mathonsi, Caluza had never been able to provide her teaching certificates, and was involved in post fixing at the Department of Education.

“The issue of post fixing is not a new issue,” said Mathonsi.

He claimed he learnt about Caluza’s qualifications when he left Sadtu after he organised a bursary for her to study towards her honours at North West University.

“She had produced an affidavit and said she would bring her certificates later, but she never did,” said Mathonsi.

Sace spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu did not want to divulge the allegations against Caluza, but said Sace had received a complaint about her.

“Sace is currently investigating the allegations as contained in the complaint,” he said.

He said Caluza had asked to be recused to allow the investigation to proceed unhindered, and the executive council had approved.

Maluleke reiterated that Caluza had not been suspended, but that an ­agreement had been reached for her to step aside.

“It is not just Caluza who is being investigated, Sadtu is also being investigated,” Maluleke said.

“Mathonsi should provide the proof of these allegations,” he added.

He said Sadtu had not received a letter from Sace about any investigation into Caluza’s qualifications.

