Each eThekwini councillor receives four complimentary tickets to the facility. There are about 220 councillors serving the municipality, including PR councillors.
Under the spotlight was the operational performance of three of the city’s assets - uShaka, the ICC and Moses Mabhida stadium. UShaka was highlighted as the worst in terms of revenue generation, while the other two entities were doing fairly well.
EThekwini deputy mayor Belinda Scott was scathing about uShaka’s performance, concurring with the opposition councillors that the free tickets were not doing any good for the facility’s economic prospects.
“I’ve recently heard that uShaka is in financial crisis. Operational plans of the three key municipal assets are to be looked into.