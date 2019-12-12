Free tickets for eThekwini councillors while uShaka runs at a loss









A patron goes down a water slide at uShaka Marine World: PICTURE: GCINA NDWALANE Durban - USHAKA Marine World has been losing more than R200 000 on free tickets to councillors over the past eight years. This was revealed in a discussion during eThekwini Municipality’s last executive committee (exco) meeting this week. Each eThekwini councillor receives four complimentary tickets to the facility. There are about 220 councillors serving the municipality, including PR councillors. Under the spotlight was the operational performance of three of the city’s assets - uShaka, the ICC and Moses Mabhida stadium. UShaka was highlighted as the worst in terms of revenue generation, while the other two entities were doing fairly well. EThekwini deputy mayor Belinda Scott was scathing about uShaka’s performance, concurring with the opposition councillors that the free tickets were not doing any good for the facility’s economic prospects. “I’ve recently heard that uShaka is in financial crisis. Operational plans of the three key municipal assets are to be looked into.

“We need to discuss these issues openly and we need the plans of both entities here and to discuss them head-on. All these free tickets, T-shirts etc can’t be assisting in improving the revenue of this entity,” Scott said.

Last month, the Daily News reported that uShaka was experiencing a decrease in visitors and its economic performance had dropped slightly.

This was contained in the 2018/2019 annual report by the SA Association for Marine Biological Research. The report revealed that the establishment needed a facelift, and new attractions.

ANC exco councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo said he had been opposed to the cutting of free tickets from uShaka until he did the calculations.

“I realised it cost uShaka around R200000 for these free tickets so it would not be business savvy to continue.

“We need to start bringing the previously disadvantaged into these spaces at discounted prices. There are some entrepreneurs in the space of retail and entertainment who have proven they can run these facilities.

“For example, there’s Mjay (Eyadini owner) in uMlazi, but he’s pushed to the back corner of uMlazi.

“When are we opening up for them to start operating in the city and bring in Max to operate on the beachfront?” he asked.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda suggested that the number of tickets be reduced to two per councillor this year.

“Next year we must do away with the free tickets. There must be comprehensive plans to make these places work (profitable),” Kaunda said.

Opposition parties agreed in unison that the freebies were doing more harm than good to the city entities.

They said these should be reconsidered and that the money channelled to uShaka for operational purposes.

Daily News