Later, she saw her friend Amanda Sithembile Mila, 7, being dragged outside, naked and injured.
Amanda was found between blocks of flats in Hammonds Farm, Waterloo in the Verulam area on July 28, 2018. She had been stabbed and raped, and died two days later in hospital.
Laston Moodley, 26, known in the community as “Tycoon”, who lives in a block of flats in a complex shared by blacks and Indians, was arrested for her murder.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and murder in the Durban High Court this week.