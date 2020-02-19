Friend of murdered 7-yr-old tells court: ‘I heard her scream for her gogo’









File photo Durban - A CHILD described in court on Tuesday how she watched through a window of her house as her friend was lured with the promise of a chocolate into the house of her alleged killer, and moments later heard her scream for her grandmother. Later, she saw her friend Amanda Sithembile Mila, 7, being dragged outside, naked and injured. Amanda was found between blocks of flats in Hammonds Farm, Waterloo in the Verulam area on July 28, 2018. She had been stabbed and raped, and died two days later in hospital. Laston Moodley, 26, known in the community as “Tycoon”, who lives in a block of flats in a complex shared by blacks and Indians, was arrested for her murder. He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and murder in the Durban High Court this week.

The 10-year-old witness told the court in emotional in-camera testimony yesterday that she and Amanda had been sent by “Tycoon” to buy him cigarettes from a nearby tuckshop.

On their return, he offered them hot dogs and told them to wait in his house while he warmed them up.

“I told him that at home, my elders told me never to come inside strangers’ homes. We sat on the storm water drain and waited for the hot dogs,” she said.

They then continued playing and later went their separate ways.

The girl said she went home and while sitting in an upper-floor room saw Amanda being handed chocolate downstairs at Moodley’s door.

She said she could only see the hands handing Amanda the chocolate.

“Amo opened her one hand and then both her hands to receive the chocolate and while she tried to grab it with both hands, he took the chocolate away and then she went inside the house. I saw the door being shut quickly. Then I heard her scream for her gogo,” she said.

The girl later went downstairs and opened her kitchen door slightly.

“Tycoon opened his door and looked around. He returned to the house and came out dragging naked Amanda out of the house and placed her in between the houses,” she said.

Under cross-examination, advocate Manoj Hardeo asked how she knew the person handing Amanda the chocolate was Moodley, if she only saw hands. The trial continues.

Daily News